Security Sensor

Senstar’s Smart 3D LiDAR (short for Light Detection and Ranging) is an advanced sensing solution engineered for physical security applications where accurate threat detection and low false-alarm rates are critical. The system generates high-density 3D data on-device, enabling detailed analysis of object size, movement direction and speed within its monitored volume. Designed for consistent performance in diverse lighting and weather conditions, the sensor operates effectively both indoors and outdoors. Its privacy-conscious design captures spatial information without revealing identifying visual details. Smart 3D LiDAR integrates with leading video-management systems via ONVIF-compatible alerts, offering seamless connectivity with existing security infrastructure. With configurable parameters that refine detection criteria, it delivers dependable perimeter protection while minimizing unnecessary alerts.

Senstar

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