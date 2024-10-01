On the brink of entering their 96th year, Sletten Construction Company has announced long-time company member Tony Ewalt as its new President. Starting at Sletten in 2003, Ewalt has risen from being project manager to vice president and corrections division manager to senior vice president, and now takes on the role of being the company’s seventh president.

After being founded in 1928, Sletten Construction has grown from one Montana office to office locations in Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming and Idaho, and additionally provides services in California and Texas as well. Sletten specializes in various divisions including commercial, industrial, corrections, bridge, solar, inspections and virtual construction management.

As president of Sletten Construction Company, Ewalt will apply his 20-plus years of industry experience to overseeing plans and operations in various Sletten sectors, including corrections, inspection services, bridge and northern building.

“Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and passion for the ESPO will guide us to new heights in the years ahead,” Sletten said in a recent statement on LinkedIn.