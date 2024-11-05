North Carolina Breaks Ground on New Solar Energy Project 

By Fay Harvey

TABOR CITY, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC) has begun construction on a new 500-kilowatt solar energy project at the state’s newest prison,Tabor Correctional Institution.

The 43,000-square-foot project, which broke ground on Oct. 30, will make history as the first utility-owned solar farm in North Carolina to serve a public correctional institution. The solar farm plan comes after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive Order 80, a statewide mandate to improve energy and environmental efforts by 2025.

“This is a landmark moment for our state,” said Todd Ishee, NCDAC secretary, in a statement. “We are leading the way in sustainable energy practices in government operations and laying the foundation for a more energy-efficient future.”

The project’s siting, design and construction are part of a public-private collaboration that includes NCDAC, local electric utility provider Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), and Oregon-based engineering and construction manager Schneider Electric. Ownership and operation of the solar array will be overseen by North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation and will be installed by Wilmington, N.C., company Cape Fear Solar Systems.

The state’s $38.7 million Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contract, which the solar array is part of, is set to return more than $60 million in guaranteed savings over the next 20 years and aims to improve energy efforts at six additional correctional facilities. Included in the project are all-electric patrol vehicles, electric charging stations at four correctional facilities, enhanced water management and training courses for staff and offenders. The project also includes 17 percent participation of historically underutilized businesses.

“This project is a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Josh Winslow, chief executive officer of BEMC, in a statement. “By listening to the needs of the members we serve and engaging with partners, we are delivering a solution that can be a new model for solar energy in North Carolina government.”

NCDAC projects that the solar panel array will be operational by fall 2025.