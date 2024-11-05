Sammy Heaton has been appointed warden of Brown Creek Correctional Institution in Polkton, N.C., which is being re-established as a standalone facility for minimum-custody male offenders. Heaton brings 25 years of experience in various roles, including sergeant, lieutenant, captain, training specialist and security compliance auditor. Heaton holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and specialized training in criminal justice and defensive techniques. Prior to this role, Heaton served as associate warden for custody and operations at Southern Correctional Institution in Troy, N.C.