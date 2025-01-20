Katherine Shea has recently been appointed to legislative affairs director at the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC). Shea has worked in legislative affairs and governmental administration for seven years, most recently as deputy director of legislative affairs and citizen services at FDC. With an extensive legal background at the FDC, Florida Senate and Florida’s Pasco County Government, Shea will use her in-depth operational knowledge to coordinate and develop the department’s legislative initiatives and secure sponsorships while advocating for key policy. In addition, Shea will also lead the operations of the Office of Citizen Services and Victim Services.