How the Joint Venture Behind Indiana’s Largest Correctional Project Proves That Culture, Trust and Shared Goals Make All the Difference

Photo: Build Westville team members from the joint venture companies of Garmong, Granger and F.A. Wilhelm worked together on every aspect of the project from the executive level down to the field. | PHOTO CREDIT: Granger

By Kat Balster

Three general contractors joining forces to form a single, unified project team is rare. Aligning systems, processes, and most notably, mindsets, has transformed one project into something far greater than the sum of its parts.

From manufacturers to the owner’s representatives, the collaboration surrounding Indiana’s $1.2 billion Northwest Indiana Correctional Facility in Westville has created a culture of cohesion that defies industry norms. Now past the halfway point, the project stands as a national model for modernization, driven by purpose, trust and shared commitment.

The Build Westville joint venture, comprising Indianapolis-based F.A. Wilhelm Construction; Lansing, Mich.-based Granger Construction; and Terre Haute, Ind.-based Garmong Construction, was built on more than qualifications. It was a strategic alignment of complementary strengths, shared values and decades of correctional experience.

Each firm brought something essential. Wilhelm offered financial capacity and large-scale project experience, Granger contributed deep correctional facility expertise, and Garmong, in addition to significant corrections experience, provided critical state relationships and regional insight. Most importantly, they all shared a common culture of craftsmanship and collaboration.

“We knew the state was going to build a replacement facility up in Westville, and I really wanted to pursue it,” said Garmong president Paul Okeson. “But at several hundred million dollars, we weren’t capable of tackling that alone. So, I went about forming a team.”

From Shared Values to Shared Responsibility

What started as a joint venture of necessity evolved into an integrated partnership of trust and purpose.

“All three of our firms self-perform work. That gives us a different mindset,” said Mitch Davison, project executive with Wilhelm. “We’re not just managing from the top—we know how to get our hands dirty, and that built immediate respect across the team.”

The firms, each a union-signatory, found early alignment in both culture and construction philosophy.

“It wasn’t something we planned, but once we got into the process, it became clear, we speak the same language,” said Davison.

“As we vision-boarded the project during pursuit, we realized we were already aligned in our approach and personalities, especially at the executive level,” added Keith Ivkovich, senior project manager with Granger. “That laid the groundwork for real collaboration.”

Rather than build a siloed structure, the group organized itself into seven blended teams, each responsible for a specific project zone, such as housing or support facilities.

“We divided responsibilities based on strengths, but we didn’t draw hard lines,” Ivkovich said. “We trusted each other to step in where needed.”

Craig Armstrong, senior project manager with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Elevatus Architecture, observed the effect firsthand. “They didn’t act like three companies. They acted like one. Everyone knew their lane, but they shared the same goal—delivering a complex project, on time and on budget.”

That clarity translated into consistency and accountability. “You’re not just representing your company, you’re representing the whole team,” said Ivkovich. “That changes how people show up every day.

Teamwork Beyond the Core

The Build Westville collaboration wasn’t limited to the three core contractors. From day one, the success of the project relied on open coordination with a wide range of partners—manufacturers, consultants and specialty vendors—who were integrated into planning, design and execution.

“It’s not just about three firms partnering. It’s about everyone in the ecosystem buying into that same culture of communication and problem solving,” said Davison. “From the design team to the door supplier, everyone had a seat at the table.”

One of the most active contributors early on was Noblesville, Ind.-based, Pauly Jail Building Company, whose role as the detention equipment contractor began long before installation.

“We assisted with everything from doors and hardware to ceilings, steel cells, plumbing and lighting,” said Jared Bailey, vice president of operations. “This was true design-assist, not just waiting to build what’s handed to us. We helped maintain the budget without needing value-engineering down the line.”

Manufacturers and vendors were also involved in early discussions, selected not just for product quality but for their collaborative approach.

“We’ve worked with these manufacturers since 2015,” said Okeson. “They understand corrections, and more importantly, they understand how to work as part of a team.”

That coordination extended across project functions. “We weren’t just looking at specs. We were solving real-world problems together, every week,” said Dan Mills, chief executive officer of the M-H Group, which serves as the owner’s representative alongside Evan Heggen. “That level of responsiveness is what made this project tick.”

Whether it was discussing programming flows with medical consultants, analyzing transition plans with operations staff or adjusting designs with structural and utility partners, each voice was valued.

“In a project this big, there’s no such thing as a small player,” said Armstrong. “What made it work is that Build Westville didn’t treat anyone like one.”

Support From the Outside In

The collaborative spirit extended far beyond the construction trailer. Subcontractors, consultants and state officials were all brought into the unified approach.

“You couldn’t tell who worked for whom. It was just Build Westville,” added Heggen. “That kind of cohesion made all the difference when we started talking about operations and long-term transition.”

That trust was evident from the owner’s side as well. “We were trusted to build this $1.2 billion project in cash,” said Indiana Department of Corrections construction executive Kevin Orme. “We picked this team because they knew how to execute.”

A Blueprint for Collaboration

The Build Westville joint venture became more than a structure. Instead of operating as three independent companies, the team formed a single identity with shared accountability.

“In a project of this size, partnerships aren’t optional,” said Ivkovich. “But what we’ve created here goes beyond that. It’s a new operational model, one built on communication and trust, not ego.”

That model proved effective across all phases, from early procurement and preconstruction coordination to real-time decisions on the jobsite. The seven-zone structure allowed each area to move forward efficiently without bottlenecks or duplicated effort.

“There’s a level of ownership across the team,” said Okeson. “This isn’t just about meeting a contract. It’s about delivering for the people of Indiana.”

“What stands out is how indistinguishable the companies became. You couldn’t tell who worked for Wilhelm, who for Granger, who for Garmong—and that’s the point. They became Build Westville,” Mills added.

Even when internal processes differed, the partnership held. “We had to flex at times,” said Armstrong. “But that’s what made it work. Everyone was willing to compromise for the greater good.”

That mindset, team leaders agree, should become a standard.

“This could be a model for future public infrastructure,” said Ivkovich. “Not just in corrections— but anywhere that big goals demand big trust.”

Inside the Project: Westville Correctional Facility Replacement

The new Northwest Indiana Correctional Facility is the largest state-funded construction project in Indiana’s history, valued at $1.2 billion and funded entirely in cash. Built to replace an outdated facility from the 1950s, the new campus represents a complete reset in correctional infrastructure, designed for efficiency, sustainability and long-term flexibility.

Budget: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Beds: 4,200

4,200 Special Units: 420 high-security cells, 242 mental health beds

420 high-security cells, 242 mental health beds Timeline: Design initiated in 2021, expected move-in by 2027

Key Partners:

Owner: Indiana Department of Corrections ·

Indiana Department of Corrections · Owner’s Representative: MH Group ·

MH Group · Architect: Elevatus Architecture ·

Elevatus Architecture · Contractor(s): Build Westville JV (Garmong, Granger, F.A. Wilhelm) ·

Build Westville JV (Garmong, Granger, F.A. Wilhelm) · DEC: The Pauly Jail Building Company & CML Security ·

The Pauly Jail Building Company & CML Security · SEC: Accurate Controls and SAS

“This isn’t just about new buildings—it’s a total system upgrade,” said Armstrong, project manager for Elevatus Architecture “Everything from energy delivery to electronic access is being reimagined.”

As Build Westville demonstrates, lasting outcomes stem from more than construction, they’re built on shared accountability and a culture of trust. That same spirit of intentional collaboration shapes design partnerships as well. Read the article How Strategic Partnerships Shape Justice Design to explore how Treanor leverages strategic alliances to extend its justice expertise nationwide, proving that the right partner doesn’t just strengthen the work, it elevates it.

This article was originally published in the May/June Edition of Correctional News.