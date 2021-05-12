West Virginia Breaks Ground on Modern New Sheriff’s Office

By CN Staff

BECKLEY, W.V.—Officials recently broke ground in Beckley for the new County Sheriff HQ, a 27,400-square-foot facility with a modern look and highly functional layout.

The Raleigh County Commission selected Silling Architects to design the new Raleigh County Sheriff Department, and Silling worked closely with representatives from the sheriff’s office and Raleigh County to perform programming services. They also developed a graphic test-fit in order to illustrate how the program could fit in a new building located on the purchased property.

The single-story massing of the building results from the functional arrangement of the spaces within the building. A dual-purpose community and training room is located just off the access controlled main public lobby. The remainder of the building consists of a new in-custody intake, processing and holding area, locker rooms for officers, large evidence storage areas and other support spaces.

Highlighted spaces to aid in officer mental and physical health include a spacious patrol room with a glass façade providing natural light for the officers’ workstations and a fitness room with a glass façade with views to an outdoor space accessible by officers and staff.

The new venue will help deputies to serve the community by being more centrally located, offering fitness facilities—which will attract new recruits among other benefits—and by featuring major technology upgrades.

Radford & Radford is serving as the general contractor on the project. It’s expected that the new facility for the Sheriff’s department law enforcement division will be fully operational by the end of 2022.