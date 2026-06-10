Robert Williams Joins Dewberry to Lead National Design-Build Practice

Dewberry has named Robert “Bob” Williams, PE, LEED AP, president of its national design-build practice, adding a veteran engineering executive to a leadership role that spans commercial, federal, and state and local work.

Based in Dewberry’s Raleigh, N.C., office, Williams will oversee nearly 50 professionals and guide the firm’s growing portfolio of design-build and construction projects.

Williams joins Dewberry with more than 35 years of engineering industry experience, including more than 20 years leading design-build, construction and alternative delivery functions. According to the company, he has managed multimillion-dollar projects that included design, strategic planning and community engagement.

Before joining Dewberry, Williams served as executive vice president and region leader for a construction firm, where he launched the company’s Raleigh practice in 2018 and helped grow operations to $60 million in annual revenue by 2025.

“With his ability to provide insight on the local market and hands-on leadership approach, Bob is an excellent addition to our firm,” said Dewberry CEO Dave Mahoney, P.E., in a press release from the company.

Williams holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering and management from Purdue University. He is a member of the Associated General Contractors.