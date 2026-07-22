Florida Department of Corrections Breaks Ground on Modular Medical Facilities to Expand In-Prison Surgical Care 

Leaders with the Florida Department of Corrections and other project representatives broke ground on a new 12,500-square-foot modular medical facility at the Lowell Correctional Institution on July 22. | Photo Credit (all): Courtesy of FDC

By Charlie Lange

OCALA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) broke ground July 22 on a new modular medical facility at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, marking the beginning of a healthcare initiative that will expand surgical capabilities inside the state’s prison system while reducing the need to transport incarcerated individuals to outside hospitals.

The ceremony at Lowell Correctional Institution is symbolic of two new Medical Modular (MedMod) facilities planned for Lowell and the South Florida Reception Center (SFRC). Once complete, the purpose-built medical buildings will enable FDC, in partnership with healthcare provider Centurion, to perform procedures up to Level III surgeries within secure correctional settings.

The project represents a significant shift in how Florida delivers correctional healthcare, combining off-site modular construction with specialized clinical design to address increasing medical demands while improving security and operational efficiency.

The groundbreaking ceremony included remarks from Region III Assistant Regional Director Joe Edwards, Lowell Correctional Institution Assistant Warden Kaylee Norman, Regional Director Brian Riedl, FDC Secretary Richard Comerford, Office of Health Services Director Clayton Weiss, representatives from Balfour Beatty, ModCorr and Centurion, followed by a ceremonial shovel turning involving agency leadership and project partners.

The MedMod concept was developed through a collaboration between ModCorr, Urbahn Architects, Balfour Beatty and the Florida Department of Corrections to provide modern medical treatment space that can be delivered significantly faster than conventional construction.

“The timing of these specialized medical units could not be better. For several years, our inmate population has been growing, as has the proportion of older inmates who oftentimes require more specialized health care services,” said FDC Health Services Director Clayton Weiss. “These are services that have historically been provided exclusively in community settings, such as hospitals or specialty clinics, or at reception and medical center, which has become overburdened as our system’s main medical hub. So, this is truly a transformative moment for the Department and its members and healthcare staff who work at these institutions today, tomorrow, and for many, many years to come!”

Each approximately 12,500-square-foot facility consists of four connected components designed to function as a comprehensive correctional medical center. The facilities include:

An outpatient clinic for examinations, diagnostics, laboratory services and pre-surgical evaluations.

A dedicated surgical suite.

A 16-bed pre- and post-operative observation and treatment unit.

A 17-bed transportation and holding area, including three secure medical cells.

The facilities were designed to create a seamless patient flow for individuals arriving from correctional institutions throughout the state.

“This design will allow for a smooth flow of inmates from other institutions to make the unit function as efficiently as possible,” FDC Secretary Richard Comerford said of the project’s evolution from an ambulatory surgery center into a more comprehensive medical treatment facility.

The initiative grew from the department’s effort to address the increasing logistical and financial challenges associated with transporting incarcerated patients to community hospitals for medical care.

Recently retired former FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon said off-site transportation requires extensive staffing resources while creating additional security risks for both correctional officers and the public.

By providing advanced treatment capabilities within secure prison campuses, the department expects to reduce transportation costs, improve scheduling flexibility and enhance continuity of care.

“ModCorr is proud to support the state’s vision of transforming correctional healthcare by expanding access to high-quality medical services in a safer, more efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Buddy Johns, President of ModCorr. “While today’s ceremony marks the beginning of on-site construction activities, our innovative Volumetric Modular delivery model has already enabled parallel construction within our manufacturing facility, accelerating project delivery and bringing these critical healthcare resources online faster to serve the state’s long-term needs.”

The facilities are expected to receive licensing through the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration before opening next year, with the Florida Legislature already providing funding for staffing.

Construction at Lowell Correctional Institution and the South Florida Reception Center is expected to continue through the coming year, with the new MedMod facilities ultimately providing Florida’s correctional system with expanded in-house surgical and treatment capabilities while supporting safer, more efficient healthcare delivery for incarcerated populations.