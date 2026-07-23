Codi Newsom Joins STV to Lead Major Justice Pursuits

STV has named Codi M. Newsom, PE, LEED AP, as Vice President and Justice Market Pursuit Leader within the firm’s national buildings group, adding another senior leader to support the company’s growth strategy in the justice sector.

In the new role, Newsom will help guide capture strategy for major justice and public-safety pursuits nationwide, with an emphasis on complex correctional, rehabilitation and community-based projects. STV said in its release that Newsom will align planning, design and delivery teams as the firm pursues larger justice programs across the country. Her work will center on strengthening client relationships and expanding the pipeline for high-value opportunities in correctional and related public-safety markets.

Newsom brings more than 20 years of experience leading justice and public-safety work for public-sector clients. The firm said her background includes major capital initiatives for correctional systems and local agencies, work with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, net-zero-energy correctional facilities and multimillion-dollar programs involving complex stakeholder and funding environments.

“Codi understands how to position teams to win and deliver complex justice programs at scale,” Kim Vierheilig, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, President of STV’s buildings group, said in the company’s release. “Her experience strengthens our ability to compete for transformative projects and help clients navigate complex programs with confidence.”