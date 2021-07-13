Gallagher Makes Move into New European HQ

By CN Staff

WARWICK, U.K.—Leading manufacturer in security technology, Gallagher, have officially moved into their new European Headquarters in Warwick, United Kingdom. The completion of the new Headquarters signifies Gallagher’s increasing customer base across Europe, and their continued growth in the Northern Hemisphere.

“We’re so excited to officially be in our new building, and we can’t wait to welcome our partners and customers,” said Richard Huison, Gallagher’s regional general manager for UK and Europe. “We’ve grown at an impressive rate in recent years and fast outgrew our current premises. Our new building enables us to be better positioned from an operational perspective and provide a superior customer experience.”

Gallagher now operates offices and warehouses in 10 countries across the globe, with more than 1,300 Gallagher employees based throughout the world.

Mark Junge, global general manager for Security, said an important part of Gallagher’s strategic growth includes scaling their global distribution network and in-market presence.

“It was necessary to increase our office, conference, and warehouse facilities so that our team can continue to grow, and our customers can see, first-hand, how Gallagher protects what matters most,” Junge commented. “This new building provides even greater scope to showcase our world-class technology, host events, and support our Channel, consultant, and customer network across the UK and Europe. With discussions well underway with several UK government agencies, and some significant recent successes with high security customers in the UK, this new facility provides the ideal base to support our continued investment in the development of solutions that support the UK and Europe.”

The 16,145-square-foot Headquarters allows Gallagher to host prospective clients, hold large events, and better support Channel Partners and joint customers with meeting, conference, and training facilities. The Headquarters also includes a 7,211-square-foot warehouse, to streamline UK and Europe operations, and deliver greater efficiency to support a heightened demand for Gallagher’s solutions, with land available for future expansions.

Richard explained the European team are looking forward to inviting partners for a visit, and showing them around the new building, once they are all settled in.

“Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions means we haven’t confirmed a date to officially open our Headquarters in true Gallagher fashion. When we can celebrate appropriately, our company President, Sir William Gallagher, is excited to make the trip from New Zealand,” concluded Richard.