New Arkansas DOC Website Wins International Award

By CN Staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) recently received an international award for its newly designed website. Chosen from among 5,000 entries worldwide, doc.arkansas.gov was recognized with the Award of Excellence in the Government Website category at the 2021 Communicator Awards.

“We are honored to be recognized for our redesigned website, which continues to be instrumental in telling our stories and enhances our ability to be transparent,” remarked Solomon Graves, Department of Corrections Secretary. “The website allows us to successfully improve the efficiency of our services and underscores our focus on public safety and transparency.”

The website blends curated content from each of the department’s divisions into one streamlined user experience and merges the existing websites of the Division of Correction, the Division of Community Correction, the Arkansas Correctional School District, and the DOC’s Boards and Commissions into one user-friendly design.

The consolidation of the division websites also combined existing online deposit services for inmate trust accounts and pre-pay phone service accounts with supervision and restitution payments to provide one convenient, online Offender Banking service accessible from the homepage of the website.

The Department of Corrections teamed with the state’s digital services provider, NIC Arkansas, a wholly owned division of Tyler Technologies, to design the highly responsive website and build an inclusive user experience across all platforms. The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer.

The Communicator Awards is recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.