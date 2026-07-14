GFT Names David McRoberts, CPP, Principal Advisor for Justice Systems

Architecture, engineering and construction firm GFT has appointed David McRoberts, CPP, as its new Principal Advisor, Justice Systems, Operations & Public Safety Infrastructure.

McRoberts is a retired sheriff’s captain and jail administrator from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin. His unique expertise lies in bridging the practical application of facility operations with the complexities of design and development, ensuring that facilities meet the needs of both staff and residents. His hands-on experience as a facility administrator and law enforcement professional allows him to offer unparalleled insights into operational and design considerations.

In his new role, McRoberts will work closely in all aspects of facility design and operational support, beginning with opportunity identification, qualification and procurement. He will serve as a client advocate, advisor, subject-matter expert and constant resource for design professionals throughout the process and support staff training, if needed.

Prior to this appointment, McRoberts worked for GFT as a Security and Operations Specialist on a full spectrum of projects, from large federal projects to smaller local facilities.

McRoberts previously served as an independent consultant through his own company, Assured Assessments Inc., where he providing expert guidance to clients on corrections, law enforcement and public safety facility design. Prior to his consultancy work, he collaborated with the design professionals of L.R. Kimball, where he identified opportunities and supported clients throughout the design process for correctional, justice and public safety facilities nationwide.

McRoberts is a valued member of Correctional News’ Industry Knowledge Council, as well as an Advisory Board Member with the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA). A respected educator and author, McRoberts also shares his extensive knowledge through presentations on corrections, law enforcement and public safety topics.

To learn more about McRoberts’ career, visit his enhanced biography page on GFT’s website.