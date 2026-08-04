Aventiv Technologies Names New CEO and President

Aventiv Technologies announced that Brian Evans has been appointed as the company’s new CEO, and Kevin Elder has been named President, as the correctional technology company moves forward after an ownership transition and the creation of its Board of Directors.

Evans will lead the Plano, Texas-based parent company of Securus Technologies, Securus Monitoring and JPay. Aventiv tied the appointments to plans to improve enterprise execution, deepen agency relationships and continue investing in technology for correctional and law enforcement operations.

Evans’ background includes work in the corrections and public safety sectors, along with finance and operations. Aventiv credited him with guiding growth and performance initiatives in complex organizations.

“What drew me to Aventiv was its unique combination of trusted customer relationships, differentiated technology and purpose-built operational infrastructure,” Evans said, according to a press release provided by Aventiv Technologies.

Elder’s work as President will center on enterprise priorities, agency relationships and companywide execution. He will partner with Evans on carrying out Aventiv’s strategy. Elder said staffing constraints and limited budgets are complicating agencies’ modernization needs, and he presented Aventiv’s technology and infrastructure as resources for addressing those pressures.

“Brian and Kevin’s complementary strengths create a powerful leadership partnership, bringing together the financial discipline, operational expertise, industry knowledge and customer focus needed to accelerate execution and build on our momentum,” sJorge Dominicis, Chair of Aventiv’s Board of Directors, said in the company’s release. “Together, they are well-suited to advance the modernization of corrections, strengthen our market leadership, and deliver long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Aventiv presented the appointments as a step in its post-transition growth plan, citing a stronger financial position and room for continued investment. Evans will set the company’s overall direction as CEO, while Elder will concentrate on converting those priorities into operational and customer-facing results.

Aventiv’s work with correctional and law enforcement agencies spans more than three decades. The company says its brands reach more than 1,800 agencies nationwide through communications, connectivity, payments, monitoring, digital services and reentry offerings. It also reports a portfolio of more than 80 products focused on safety and operational efficiency.

This article is based on a press release published by Aventiv Technologies on Aug. 3, 2026.