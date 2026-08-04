Pennsylvania DOC Facility Maintenance Manager Receives Governor’s Award for Excellence

SCI Waymart Facility Maintenance Manager Tim Schweinsburg received the Governor’s Award for Excellence from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, along with Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary Dr. Laurel Harry and SCI Waymart Superintendent Reed Davy. | Photo Credit: Pennsylvania DOC

SCI Waymart Facility Maintenance Manager Tim Schweinsburg received Pennsylvania’s Governor’s Award for Excellence.

He led the in-house conversion of two outdated housing units into 60 skilled nursing beds in 2025.

The department said the project improved accessibility and medical care while saving the state millions of dollars.

Schweinsburg also directed infrastructure work intended to preserve the 1907 facility and support safe operations.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recognized SCI Waymart Facility Maintenance Manager Tim Schweinsburg with the Governor’s Award for Excellence for leadership on infrastructure projects that expanded medical capacity, improved facility operations and reduced costs, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced July 31.

The recognition highlights Schweinsburg’s work in 2025 to convert two outdated housing units at SCI Waymart into skilled nursing units for the department’s aging incarcerated population. He directed the project using existing maintenance personnel and institutional resources rather than outside contractors, an approach the department said saved the state millions of dollars.

The renovation included accessible showers and bathrooms, widened doorways, upgraded lighting and flooring, nurse call systems, and reconfigured pharmacy and medical care areas. The completed units provide 60 skilled nursing beds for incarcerated individuals who require advanced medical care and are transferred from correctional institutions across Pennsylvania.

“Tim Schweinsburg’s leadership, innovation and commitment to fiscal responsibility exemplify what this award represents,” Gov. Shapiro said, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. “His work has improved the quality of care for some of the Department of Corrections’ most medically vulnerable incarcerated individuals while saving taxpayers millions of dollars.”

Beyond the nursing-unit conversion, Schweinsburg managed brick repointing, roof replacement, window restoration, a fire line project, construction of a new armory, restoration of flood-damaged training areas and upgrades to the correctional officer entrance. He also coordinated an institution-wide, 72-hour water shutdown that the department said was completed without disruption.

SCI Waymart was constructed in 1907 and is Pennsylvania’s second-oldest state correctional institution. The department said Schweinsburg’s infrastructure work has helped preserve the facility while supporting safe, secure and efficient operations.

“Tim’s leadership, creativity and dedication to excellence have had a lasting impact on our department,” Pennsylvania DOC Secretary Dr. Laurel Harry said in the department’s release. “His ability to maximize limited resources while delivering high-quality results has improved operations, enhanced care for our aging inmate population and preserved one of Pennsylvania’s oldest correctional institutions. He represents the very best of public service.”

Schweinsburg was among 83 employees from 17 state agencies honored for extraordinary accomplishments in public service.

This article is based on a press release published by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections on July 31, 2026.