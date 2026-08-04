ceiling-mounted fan-forced heater

The EFF Series of ceiling-mounted fan-forced heating units from Marley Engineered Products’ QMark brand are designed to work as a comfort solution in detention environments, hallways, lobbies or restrooms. With a temperature range between 40 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the unit’s automatic fan delay eliminates cold drafts on start-up and discharges residual heat from the heater body during shut down. It has the ability to accommodate pneumatic/electric or low-voltage controls commonly used with BMS Systems and a built-in power on/off switch. With multiple mounting options, including recessed, surface or T-Bar, and a heavy-duty 14-gauge louvered front cover grille with tamper-resistant screws, the heating unit is placed out of the way and out of reach.

Marley Engineered Products