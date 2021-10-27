DLR Group recently hired April Pottorff, FAIA as a principal to lead the Texas Justice+Civic studio expanding their reach into this growth market. Pottorff’s leadership focuses on planning and design of restorative, rehabilitative, and transformative justice facilities across the country.

Based in Austin, Pottorff will work across the state and beyond serving city, county, state, and federal clients in the justice-based design of courthouses, detention and corrections facilities, juvenile campuses, and government administration buildings.

“We are honored to have April join the team to solidify our presence in the Texas market,” said DLR Group Senior Principal Darrell Stelling, AIA who is the global leader of the Justice+Civic studio. “She’s not only an incredibly talented architect, but is highly respected as an expert in the industry, leading collaborative teams of colleagues, partners, consultants, and clients, focused on elevating the human experience for those who engage with the justice system.”

Pottorff’s 28-year career has included award-winning work across the country such as the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center (CO), Franklin County Court of Common Pleas (OH), Multnomah County Central Courthouse (OR), and the William J. Nealon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse (PA). Additional projects include the Travis County Civil and Family Court (TX), State-wide Correctional Capital Master Plans for Ohio and North Dakota, and the planning of the Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Facility (MD).