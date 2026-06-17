Brian Foss Promoted to Chief Product Officer at Willo Products

Willo Products Company has promoted Brian Foss to Chief Product Officer, a role in which he will lead new product innovation and product development across the company’s portfolio of correctional locking and safety systems.

Foss has helped lead several of the company’s product initiatives, including the Willo Wedge and other tamper-resistant lock-security advancements and newer offerings aimed at both retrofit work and new construction.

According to the company, Foss has led development work on several patented products and more recent patent-pending features, including LatchGuard and the Interlocking Cover. The company also said he helped lead development of Wedge Slim, a locking solution designed for new construction projects.

“Brian’s passion for innovation, deep understanding of correctional operations, and relentless focus on improving safety and security have made him an invaluable leader within our organization,” said Russell Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and President of Willo Products, in a press release from the company.

In his new role, Foss will oversee continued development related to sliding-door and swing-door locking solutions. The company said his responsibilities will center on product innovation intended to address operational and safety concerns in correctional settings.

Prior to this latest promotion, Foss held the role of Willo’s Vice President of Product Development since May of 2023. He also previously served as the company’s Vice President of Operations.

This article is based on information contained in a press release published by Willo Products Company on June 10, 2026.