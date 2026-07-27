LEO Technologies Launches Verus Voice AI Tool to Detect PIN Abuse

LEO Technologies’ newly released Verus Voice AI platform employs voice-biometric technology to analyze large volumes of monitored call data, flag potential identity mismatches and give investigators additional context needed to act immediately.

LEO Technologies’ Verus Voice AI uses voice biometrics to identify possible PIN sharing, identity fraud and unauthorized communications.

The system analyzes the speaker’s voice rather than relying only on the PIN used to place a call.

Alerts are routed to investigators and facility staff, with qualified personnel reviewing findings before action is taken.

The product is available to new and existing LEO Technologies customers.

AUSTIN, Texas — LEO Technologies has introduced Verus Voice AI, a voice-biometric product designed to help correctional agencies identify possible personal identification number fraud and unauthorized use of inmate communication systems in real time.

The product is part of the company’s broader Verus AI platform and is intended to analyze large volumes of monitored call data, flag potential identity mismatches and give investigators additional context before deciding whether to act.

According to LEO Technologies, Verus Voice AI evaluates the voice on a call rather than depending solely on the PIN entered to initiate it. The company said the system applies agentic artificial intelligence and voice biometrics to detect possible PIN sharing, identity fraud and unauthorized communications across facility call records.

The platform is designed to surface alerts as events occur while maintaining a human review process. LEO Technologies said qualified personnel must evaluate findings before any action is taken, a safeguard intended to preserve staff oversight and accountability.

“Personal identification codes and phones can be shared, coerced or swapped amongst inmates, but a voice can’t be,” said Tim Anderson, LEO Technologies’ Senior Vice President and Product Technology Officer, in a press release from the company. “Our agentic AI continuously builds and monitors identities across every call, so we’re not relying on someone at a keyboard trying to catch exceptions across hundreds of calls a day.”

When the system identifies a potential PIN violation, staff can use the broader Verus AI platform to compare the alert with the individual’s facility history. The company said that process is intended to provide investigators with more complete context before making an operational decision.

“PIN abuse has been one of the hardest problems to solve in corrections, and for years, the tools to stop it have been too expensive and too unreliable to keep up with the demands of a busy facility. Verus Voice AI changes that,” said Steven Harpe, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LEO Technologies. Harpe said that the product uses the company’s proprietary large language model (LLM) system to immediately identify potential violations and provide correctional staff with information for follow-up.

The launch follows the news from May of this year on LEO Technologies’ five-year, $106 million contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Under that agreement, the company is deploying the Verus platform to support AI-enabled transcription, translation, search and analysis of authorized inmate communications.

Verus Voice AI is now available to new and existing LEO Technologies customers, the company said.

This article is based on a press release from LEO Technologies published via GlobeNewswire on July 27, 2026, with supplemental context from prior Correctional News reporting.