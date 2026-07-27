Warrick County Completes $57 Million Sheriff’s Office and Security Center

The new $57 million, 83,000-square-foot Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Security Center more than doubles the county’s detention capacity, from 120 to 282 beds. | Photo Credit: Courtesy of DCCM

Warrick County has completed an 83,000-square-foot sheriff’s office and security center in Boonville, Ind.

The $57 million facility expands detention capacity from 120 beds to 282 beds.

The complex consolidates detention, administration and training functions on one campus.

Dedicated educational, rehabilitative and support spaces are intended to improve operations and expand services for inmates.

DCCM designed the facility, and Garmong Construction served as construction manager.

BOONVILLE, Ind. — Warrick County, Ind., officials recently marked the completion of the new Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Security Center, a $57 million public safety complex designed to address overcrowding, improve operational efficiency and support future correctional needs.

According to project architect DCCM, the 83,000-square-foot facility replaces the county’s former 30,000-square-foot jail and increases capacity from 120 beds to 282 beds.

The new center brings detention, sheriff’s administration and staff training functions together within a single campus. Expanded office areas, dedicated training rooms and updated support spaces provide personnel with resources that were not available in the previous facility.

The larger detention component gives Warrick County additional flexibility to manage its inmate population while responding to long-term service demands. Project planners also incorporated space for educational, rehabilitative and other inmate-focused programming, reflecting a broader emphasis on outcomes as well as security.

In addition to DCCM’s role as architect, Garmong Construction managed construction for the project, which broke ground two years ago but was included a multiyear planning and construction effort focused on replacing an undersized jail and creating a more adaptable operational platform, according to reporting from 14 News.

The Warrick County facility’s exterior uses cast stone and three metal panel systems to create a durable civic presence while maintaining the security requirements of a correctional environment. The design is intended to complement the surrounding community without minimizing the building’s public safety function.

Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder joined county officials, project partners and community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the completion of the project in late June. Sheriff’s office staff and inmate relocation commenced following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

With its expanded capacity, consolidated functions and dedicated program areas, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Security Center is positioned to support the county’s correctional and law enforcement operations for years to come.

This article is based on project information submitted by DCCM and reporting originally published by 14 News on June 24, 2026.