Derek Brauer has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Procurement by the Korte Company and is responsible for managing New Business Development as well as directing Preconstruction activities. He began his career at The Korte Company in 2000 as a Project Engineer. He was also a Project Executive with a primary focus on the Department of Defense sector. Additionally, Brauer was an integral member of the company’s Preconstruction and Project Management Teams.

The Korte Company, founded in 1958, is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with offices in Highland, Ill.; Norman, Ok.; and Las Vegas. The company manages, on average, an excess of $400 million in annual construction volume.