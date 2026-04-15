Harris County Jail to Open New Hospital Wing to Consolidate Medical Care

A new 960-bed medical unit at Harris County’s 1200 Baker Street jail will treat those in custody with chronic health conditions. | Photo Credit: Public Domain

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is preparing a 960-bed medical unit at its 1200 Baker Street jail facility to centralize care for people in custody who need regular treatment.

County leaders say the project is designed to reduce outside hospital transports and improve access to routine and chronic-care services inside the jail.

The expansion follows 20 in-custody deaths in 2025, including multiple deaths the medical examiner ruled natural and tied to serious medical conditions.

The sheriff’s office also created a medical division of detention officers focused on getting people to appointments and is working with Harris Health and the Harris Center on operations.

Harris County, Texas officials say a new hospital-style unit inside one of the county’s jails is intended to speed up access to medical care and cut down on the number of daily transports to outside hospitals.

The sixth floor of the county’s 1200 Baker Street jail in Houston is being renovated to house 960 beds for people in custody who need frequent monitoring or ongoing treatment, according to the sheriff’s office and Harris Health, who will work with the county to provide care.

The planned unit comes after a year of heightened scrutiny over medical care at the state’s largest jail system. The county recorded 20 in-custody deaths in 2025, twice the number reported in 2024. Fifteen of those deaths were ruled natural and linked to conditions including meningitis, sepsis and cardiovascular disease, according to county officials.

The jail had also been out of compliance with minimum standards from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards since January 2025, when inspectors cited the facility after an in-custody death for failing to complete required face-to-face observations. The sheriff’s office passed a state inspection last month, but leaders have continued to face questions from commissioners about whether people in custody are receiving timely medical attention.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the county is trying to address chronic-care needs that often go untreated before someone is booked into the jail.

“Sometimes individuals come to our facilities with no idea that they’re perhaps already with type 2 diabetes,” Gonzalez said, according to an article from The Houston Chronicle. “It’s just never been diagnosed or caught, or there’s been no attempt to mitigate that with medications or anything. So that’s kind of what gave birth to this (hospital floor).”

Data the county recently posted publicly shows the medical and social-service needs officials say they see inside the jail. As of April 6, 2026, the dashboard indicated 17% of people in custody were experiencing homelessness. It also showed more than 6,000 people — 73% of the jail population — were flagged as having possible mental health concerns, with 345 receiving specialized services or programs.

Harris Health CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa said the jail’s clinic would function more like an emergency department, while the sixth floor would operate as a hospital unit.

“I have always maintained that our jails are basically the missing link in how we address public health,” Porsa said. “A lot of times our inmates, unfortunately, are among the most vulnerable.”

Commander Ruth McClanahan, who oversees detention operations at the 1200 Baker Street and 701 San Jacinto facilities, said the goal is to keep housing and medical staffing together on the same floor. “The intent is to house inmates on the same floor as a dedicated medical team,” McClanahan said. “This will ensure medical services are immediately available on the same floor and inmates do not have to leave the floor for medical care.”

Officials said the floor will open in stages. About 100 insulin-dependent individuals have already been moved, with plans to relocate roughly 100 people ages 65 and older next. Ultimately, the unit is expected to house people needing wound care, detox support and blood pressure monitoring, along with those deemed most medically dependent.

Gonzalez said he expects the consolidation to support broader health programming as the jail population continues to decline and the county works through a felony-case backlog.

“My mantra is always, ‘How do you want us to return your neighbors back to you?'” he said. “We need them to return whole as much as possible, where maybe they’re on track to improve their health, become productive.”

This article is based on reporting originally published by The Houston Chronicle on April 6, 2026.