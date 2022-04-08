Pipe Rack Accessory for Scissor Lifts

Hy-Brid Lifts, an industry leader in high-quality, low-level access equipment, has announced the latest attachment for A92.20 Pro Series scissor lifts: a heavy-duty pipe rack. This easy-to-install accessory kit helps users organize up to 100 pounds of materials while maximizing platform space. The pipe rack is conveniently designed to sit on a scissor lift’s rails and not be obtrusive to operators.

“Safety is our top priority at Hy-Brid Lifts. This pipe rack is designed to help keep the platform free of unsecured materials that could be hazardous to workers at height and on the ground. Its capacity also increases productivity by allowing operators to bring more materials up at a time,” said Mac Abfall, Hy-Brid Lifts Engineering Manager.

Fleet managers can add the pipe rack kit to A92.20 Pro Series machines without the need for additional counterweights or height restrictions. Available immediately, the Hy-Brid Lifts pipe rack is a factory option and can also be retrofitted on Pro Series models generation 5 or later.

