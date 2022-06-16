Bullet Security Camera

Hanwha Techwin, a global supplier of intelligent video surveillance solutions, is expanding its Wisenet Q Series of bullet and dome cameras with a new NDAA-compliant model offering system installation and configuration flexibility, especially in high camera count video surveillance applications. The new QNO-7012R 4MP IR Bullet Camera continues the Q series’ approach of combining ease of use, cost-effectiveness and high performance.

The Q Series cameras are equipped with an Open Platform chipset for easy and seamless integration with third-party systems and solutions, and analog video output (CVBS) support for easy camera positioning during installation. A suite of on-board intelligent video analytics covers tampering, directional/virtual line detection, defocus detection, enter/exit, and motion detection.

Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) allows the cameras to perform at up to 120dB to produce clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas. Advanced image quality is achieved through Lens Distortion Correction and low-light IR, which also allows adjustments to prevent glare. It also has options for easily switching between 16:9 or 4:3 image to 9:16 or 3:4 modes to monitor a range of areas from wide to narrow.

The cameras are H.265-capable for network bandwidth optimization, complemented by WiseStream II compression technology. This combination improves bandwidth efficiency by up to 80% compared to current H.264 technology.

