Sensor Technology Provides Autonomous Health Monitoring Solution

By CN Staff

TORONTO—Following the success of Toronto-based healthcare technology company Xandar Kardian’s UWB radar sensors in a maximum-security institution in Hong Kong that saved the life of an inmate, Reassurance Solutions has signed on to deploy the company’s sensor technology within the correctional facilities it serves.

Xandar Kardian’s cutting-edge UWB radar technology reacts to the micro-vibrations of the human body, such as a heart beating or lung pumping, for highly accurate vital sign measurements. Importantly, the Xandar Kardian sensors require no wearables on the inmate, no video or audio recordings, no software to operate, and no battery to change – providing a completely autonomous, continuous, and privacy-secure health-monitoring solution.

“We know that people feel strongly about a myriad of issues in the prison system, but everyone agrees that an inmate should be safe and receive care if needed,” Co-founder and Managing Director of Xandar Kardian Sam Yang said. “By partnering with people and organizations who want to improve the wellbeing of the prison population with this breakthrough in technology that provides important health data while being HIPAA-compliant, we know that we’re saving lives. We’ve already done it.”

“Safety has always been a priority, but for too long we’ve had to rely on manual interventions,” said Eric Vaughn, Jailer for the Simpson County Detention Center in Kentucky. “By adopting this incredible technology into our systems, we hope it shows our commitment to keeping both our inmates and staff safe and healthy.”

“Knowing that we have the same technology that is deployed in healthcare facilities must serve as a comfort to the families with relatives who are currently incarcerated,” said David Knight, Jailer at the McCracken County Regional Detention Center in Kentucky. “We believe that by deploying this technology, we can offer better care to anyone under our supervision.”

“Just because someone is serving time doesn’t make them any less human,” added Eric Vaughn. “We want to treat our population with the services that anyone else under medical duress would receive and Xandar Kardian’s technology is helping us do that.”

Kentucky’s Fulton County Detention Center, which has over 600 inmates, has already attributed 30+ “overdose saves” to Xandar Kardian’s technology, which is deployed in 26 cells.

Reassurance Solutions partners with jails, detention centers, and other correctional facilities to integrate and implement innovative technology solutions; they aim to create more effective monitoring and faster response times to potential health crises by allowing correctional staff to closely and effortlessly monitor the vital signs of inmates.