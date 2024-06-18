New Crime Lab Breaks Ground in Missouri

By CN Staff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.—KAI 360 Construction Services is providing construction management services on a much-anticipated, new forensic crime lab in Jefferson County, with Hastings+Chivetta Architects serving as the architect of record. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility to be built on Mason Circle Drive in Pevely, Mo., was held on May 6, 2024.

When completed, the new 10,500-square-foot lab will adjoin an existing evidence storage facility on the site.

The $11.5 million facility will reduce the turnaround time for evidence testing for all of the county’s law enforcement agencies. For years, evidence collected in Jefferson County, located about 30 minutes south of St. Louis City, was shipped to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab for testing, with turn-around-times for results ranging from several months to up to a year in some cases.

Jefferson County’s new lab design includes areas for processing DNA evidence, vehicles, fingerprints, drug tests and firearms. A separate area will be designated for computer crime investigations. The lab is expected to be completed in 2025. K&S Associates Inc. is the general contractor on the project.

“Jefferson County continues to invest in public safety to make sure our citizens are safe, and with this new investment in the crime lab, we will now have the opportunity to prioritize cases from our own community,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak. “This single investment is not only important for the citizens of Jefferson County, but also for the St. Louis region, as we know criminals can traverse boundaries.”

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For more than 40 years, KAI has aimed to transform communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services.

Hastings+Chivetta Architects is a national design firm that strives to create one-of-a-kind places that are forever evolving with time. For more than six decades, its team of architects, planners, and interior designers has been guided by a commitment to collaboration and unbridled creativity. Its areas of focus include municipal, government, higher education, K-12, and corporate markets for clients throughout the United States.