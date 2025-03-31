Reetika Dhawan, CEO of Arizona Western College’s entrepreneurial division and vice president of Workforce & Healthcare Programs, has been appointed to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry’s (ADCRR) Director’s Advisory Committee.

The committee began accepting applications in December to strengthen key areas of the department, including education, substance use disorder treatment, women’s services, reentry and more. Dhawan is one of nine representatives selected. She will tour prisons across Arizona and help reshape correctional facilities during her two-year term.

“I am honored to serve on the Director’s Advisory Committee for the ADCRR,” said Dhawan in a statement. “Education within correctional facilities offers individuals a vital opportunity for personal growth and skill development, which are essential for successful reintegration into society. By providing access to educational programs, we can empower incarcerated individuals to transform their lives and contribute positively to our communities upon release.”