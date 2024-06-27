Bob Glass has joined HDR Inc. as Director of Planning, Justice. A licensed architect in 29 jurisdictions, Bob brings exceptional strategic planning skills and an unwavering passion for client solutions to this role.

Known for his ability to work closely with clients, Bob seamlessly translates operational desires into comprehensive plans outlining requirements for improvements and operational changes. His commitment to enhancing the quality of life in communities is underscored by his successful management of over 600 technical studies for civic clients across thirty-five states and four countries.

Based in HDR’s Tampa, Fla., architecture studio, he is critical to expanding and supporting the firm’s planning expertise within its justice practice. His prominent projects include the California Health Care Facility, the Maricopa County Intake/Transfer/Release Center and the State of Washington Governor’s Mansion security upgrades.

An industry leader, Bob is a passionate advocate for community involvement. He has presented for various summits and conferences, including the Corrections Summit and the American Institute of Architects-Committee on Architecture for Justice.