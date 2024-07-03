Urban Lighting Elements

Landscape Forms, North America’s leading designer and manufacturer of high-design site furniture, structure, LED lighting and accessories, introduces the Outline family of column lights, path lights and bollards.

A modern reinterpretation of the familiar column luminaire, Outline is designed to bring greater visual interest, performance and more versatility to urban environments. Serving as performance lights, wayfinding elements or architectural details, Outline luminaires communicate refinement and elegance with the robustness required for high-profile public space.

Grouped into sculptural clusters of different heights, defining space throughout parks and public plazas, or lighting the way along pedestrian paths, Outline makes a modern and approachable statement in a robust, meticulously crafted, and public space-ready form factor.

The family includes 12’ and 10′ column lights, a 4’ path light and a 4’ unlit bollard. Each features three sculptural arms that emerge seamlessly from the element’s base. When lit, light is cast downward along the arms to create an alluring ground pattern and poetic interplay between illumination, shadow, object and surroundings. Each Outline element Outline features a seamless transition between luminaire and ground plane, firmly anchored with no base cover or part lines.

Landscape Forms