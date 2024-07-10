CGL Enhances Justice Services Operations with Key Promotions and New Service Lines

By CN Staff

MIAMI—CGL Companies (CGL), the nation’s leading justice consulting and facility maintenance firm, is excited to announce significant organizational changes to scale the growth of its Owner’s Representative (OR) service line and enhance the management structure supporting its Justice Services operations.

As part of these changes, CGL is introducing a new Deputy Director of Justice Services position as well as two new complementary service lines: Program Management and Design Services.

“The development of our new service lines and the appointment of a Deputy Director for Justice Services mark a significant milestone in our commitment to excellence,” said Karl Becker, Director of Justice Services. “These changes will enhance our ability to deliver top-notch services, ensuring our projects are efficient, cost-effective, and of the highest quality. By expanding our management structure, we can better support our clients and continue to grow our impact in the justice services sector.”

To support this new structure, the firm is proud to announce the promotions of J. Richard Davidson, AIA to Deputy Director of Justice Services, Ed Whatley, PE, CCM to Director of Program Management, and Tamara Clarke, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP to Director of Design Services. As Deputy Director of Justice Services, Davidson will develop management strategies across departments, meet priority goals, and advise on strategic business development and corporate initiatives, driving CGL’s mission to provide exceptional services to clients.

About the New Service Lines

Program Management: CGL’s comprehensive Program Management approach ensures justice facility projects achieve their fullest potential while remaining cost-effective. Clients benefit from continuous access to project management tools and technology, allowing for 24/7 tracking and assurance that work is progressing as planned. This approach includes significant cost savings, reduced risk, compliance assurance, and the provision of a trusted advisor who acts as an extension of the client’s staff. CGL’s commitment to using the latest project management tools guarantees clients real-time access to project information, promoting transparency and accountability from inception to design through construction and occupancy.

Design Services: Design Services provide a holistic and client-centered approach to ensure justice facility projects are developed to the highest standards and best practices. Consistent with the firm’s movement out of Architect of Record services, CGL provides comprehensive oversight of the design process, ensuring criteria compliance, managing costs, and maintaining quality standards. CGL’s early involvement in projects allows clients to benefit from the Total Cost of Ownership approach, ensuring every decision made throughout the project offers long-term operational and economic benefits.

