Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) recently announced the addition of Jim Burian as Regional Practice Leader, Fire Protection Engineering. In this position, Burian will be responsible for the implementation of fire protection solutions and strategies serving TEC clients.

Burian is a proven leader with over 13 years of experience and excels in key account management within the public safety and Testing, Inspection, Certification (TIC) industry. Known for his adept leadership and creative problem-solving, his expertise includes engineering, project management and compliance management.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add Jim to our team,” says TEC Vice President – East, Keith Butler. “His ability to relate his experience in operational leadership to evaluation of the built environment adds tremendous value to both our firm and our clients moving forward. This leadership is essential as he will oversee our rapidly growing fire protection engineering practice across the Midwest.”

Previously an Engineering Leader for UL Solutions, Burian managed key accounts across all built environment industries, creating enduring client relationships. In addition to analyzing business data and market trends, he also identified areas for expansion of services, while working directly with customers to drive business growth.

Burian also collaborated cross-functionally with multiple teams and leaders, such as fire suppression, roofing, containment, building products, fire alarm control panels, initiating and indicating devices, fire, and smoke to provide a seamless project execution.

Burian earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. He is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE), and the Chicago Chapter of SFPE.