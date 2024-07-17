RaySecur, the leading provider of T-ray security imaging technology, has announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Bonavolonta to its advisory board. Bonavolonta brings more than 28 years of FBI and private sector leadership experience to the company and will offer valuable insights into the current mail security threats faced by public and private-sector organizations. Bonavolonta joins the team with extensive security and threat intelligence expertise spanning organized criminal enterprises, counterterrorism, and homeland security, among others. He is also a managing partner with Sentinel, a global risk and intelligence advisory firm.

“I am thrilled to join the RaySecur advisory board,” says Joe Bonavolonta. “I am eager to apply my expertise gained in both the public and private sectors to RaySecur’s work in the private sector to ensure companies and individuals are protected from today’s ever-evolving mail security threats.”