Much-Needed New Detention Center Breaks Ground in NC

KENANSVILLE, N.C.—With the recent ceremonial shoveling of dirt by Duplin County officials, construction is officially underway on its new detention center. The urgently needed venue will replace the county’s current outdated jail.

The new detention center gives Duplin County the space to house inmates not only from nearby counties as well.

Duplin County’s detention center suffered from chronic overcrowding and deterioration. In 2018, Moseley Architects conducted a needs assessment and feasibility study on the county’s detention center. The study included projections for jail capacity, cost estimates, and options for either renovating and expanding the current facility or building a new one.

In 2022, the county hired Moseley Architects to design the new 250-bed detention center, which is scheduled for completion in December 2025. The 57,000-square-foot facility will maximize operational safety for the officers, while also creating a secure environment for the inmates. Six housing units and two segregation units will accommodate Duplin County’s inmates as well as inmates from other counties. The use of an elevated master control room allows for indirect supervision of each housing unit, thus decreasing the need for supervision staff.

The intake and booking areas are conveniently located next to the magistrate’s suite, providing a safe and efficient intake process for inmates. A laundry service room and full-service kitchen, previously off-site, contribute to increased cost savings and operational efficiency. An administrative suite and medical suite are also included.

The county eventually intends to fund a law enforcement center/sheriff’s office that will be attached to the proposed jail. The design team was able to plan and position the jail building on the site to optimize open space for future expansion.

Project Team:

Architecture, engineering, interior design: Moseley Architects

General contractor: Daniels and Daniels

Civil engineering and landscape architecture: WithersRavenal

Food service and laundry design: Foodesign Associates

Cost estimating: Metts Consulting