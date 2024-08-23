Armen Armenakyan was among the many outstanding staff members honored recently by the NC Department of Adult Correction, which recognized outstanding employees on June 27th in a celebration at the McKimmon Center at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

He was recognized in the category of Rehabilitation and Correctional Services, for his Excellence in Leadership in Central Engineering. Deputy Director of Central Engineering Armenakyan oversaw the busy division during a period after the director’s departure. Armen provided direct leadership to the architectural design, electrical design, and project Management teams within Central Engineering until those leadership vacancies were filled. Armen continued in the Certified Public Manager Program achieving success completion during this interim period. He also led the project to install air conditioning throughout the state’s prison facilities.