Dr. Larome Myrick was recently honored with the prestigious President’s Award by the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators (CJJA).

He is a transformational leader with over 20 years of experience in criminal justice, public health, and human services. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director of Juvenile Justice for the State of Rhode Island, where he provides visionary leadership and oversight for the entire system, including the Rhode Island Training School and the Juvenile Probation Division. Throughout his career, Dr. Myrick has championed juvenile justice reform, equity, and inclusion, and has made significant contributions at the state and national levels.

Dr. Myrick is a skilled and strategic leader with a proven track record of success. In his role as Executive Director, he has spearheaded critical initiatives that have resulted in a 60% reduction in admissions to the Training School and a shift towards more community-based alternatives. He has also played a key role in developing and implementing race equity plans within the department, ensuring that all services are delivered in a fair and just manner.

Dr. Myrick’s leadership extends beyond Rhode Island. He currently serves as the Northeast Regional Director for the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Chair for the organization. In these roles, he works collaboratively with colleagues from across the country to develop and share best practices in juvenile justice reform.

He is a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform and racial equity. He has served on the Governor’s Criminal Justice Work Group and has worked with US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse to ensure that juvenile justice reforms are inclusive and address the needs of all youth. He is also actively involved in numerous organizations dedicated to DEIB, including the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice and the Rhode Island for Community and Justice Board.

Dr. Myrick holds a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from Capella University, where his research focused on desistance among formerly incarcerated women. He also has a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership and a Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration and Social Sciences. In addition to his leadership roles, Dr. Myrick is a sought-after speaker and has served as a guest lecturer at universities across the country, including Harvard University, Bowling Green State University, and the University of Toledo.

CJJA is a national non-profit organization created to improve juvenile justice systems, enhance local correctional and residential facilities and programs and, most importantly, promote better long-term outcomes for youth and their families.