Jessica Moncada recently received the 2024 Edward J. Loughran Outstanding Leadership Award from the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators (CJJA). The award recognizes her leadership and commitment to implementing the mission values and goals of CJJA.

Moncada has dedicated over 17 years to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, where she currently serves as the Quality Improvement Director. Her experience in the juvenile justice field has been instrumental in driving positive change, enhancing the department’s programs and services, and ensuring high standards of care for Idaho’s youth. Jessica’s focus is always on continual improvement for the department, and she motivates those around her to do the same.

Outside of her professional life, Jessica is a devoted mother of two boys, and enjoys spending her free time immersed in literature and exploring new travel destinations.

CJJA is a national non-profit organization created to improve juvenile justice systems, enhance local correctional and residential facilities and programs and, most importantly, promote better long-term outcomes for youth and their families.