J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., a North American leader in safety and compliance solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with Juno Jones Safety Boots, the National Safety Council Award-winning safety shoe company. This alliance aims to elevate workplace safety and comfort for workers across various industries.

Juno Jones makes award-winning safety footwear by working people, for working people. Founders Emily and Ryan Soloby, with roots in the trucking and footwear industries, created Juno Jones after they noticed a gap in the safety footwear market around issues of inclusivity. The brand launched with women’s footwear made especially for female foot measurements and style, and its viral popularity quickly grew the brand to include men’s durable safety footwear built for all day comfort.

