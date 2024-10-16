CLEARPASS Full Body Scanner

The ClearPass Full Body X-Ray Scanner from LineV Systems is an advanced security screening solution designed for efficient and effective detection of concealed threats. It uses state-of-the-art X-ray technology to generate detailed images of individuals, allowing security personnel to identify weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items without physical contact. The scanner features a compact design suitable for various settings, such as airports, event venues, and public buildings. With user-friendly software and fast processing times, ClearPass enhances security operations while maintaining a streamlined experience for users.

