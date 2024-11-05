SensoGuard is offering the ‘InvisiFence’ for prisons perimeter security, a state-of-the-art prisons perimeter protection solution system which uses underground seismic sensors technology. The InvisiFence prison perimeter protection solution creates an invisible fence around the prison perimeter, which makes it impossible for the prisoners to jump over or dig underneath. In addition to the existing physical fence around the prison area, a virtual fence, InvisiFence by SensoGuard, will enhance the security up to a great extent. The seismic sensors are placed underground in the Prisons perimeter; these sensors can identify intrusion by any unauthorized person whether they are trying to cross the prison by foot or by digging a tunnel. The system is programmed to detect any activity whether it is on the ground or underground. Our all-effective prison perimeter protection solution makes it impossible for intruders to bypass or vandalize the system.

