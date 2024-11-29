Washington Governor Seeks New Juvenile Facility to Combat Overcrowding

By Fay Harvey

CHEHALIS, Wash.— On Nov. 25, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, state leaders and community stakeholders announced plans to develop a new juvenile facility that will help manage persistent overcrowding in the state’s existing juvenile facilities.

The new facility, which will be officially proposed to state legislators in January, would (if approved) be established at an unused building at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen. Once fully operational, the facility would accommodate up to 48 male residents, with ages ranging from 18 to 24. The facility would also host supportive programs such as peer mentorship, leadership development and reintegration into the community.

The most urgent matter, according to a statement by Inslee, is addressing significant overcrowding at Green Hill School, a juvenile facility in Chehalis serving men ages 18 to 24. Though the facility has a 180-person capacity, it has seen more than 230 residents at a time over the past year, with a 60% rise since 2023, according to a statement from Gov. Inslee’s office. The residents, many adjudicated for serious violent felonies in medium or maximum custody, are currently kept in what Inslee’s statement called unsafe conditions in facilities that lack the capacity to respond to the increased need for resources.

“This new facility is an important step towards alleviating the immediate safety issues at Green Hill, but it’s not the only step we need,” said Ross Hunter, secretary of DCYF, in the governor’s statement. “Our staff is very dedicated to the success of the young people in our juvenile rehabilitation (JR) system, and this package gives staff the tools and resources to do their work safely, now and into the future.”

“With overcrowding, the staff is required to focus on maintaining safety only instead of fostering genuine relationships essential to delivering successful outcomes and rehabilitation for our young people, which is why staff do this work,” added Jennifer Redman, Green Hill’s interim superintendent, in a statement.

Green Hill School is not the only youth facility to experience population increases; overcrowding in juvenile facilities is common across the state. According to a Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs crime report released in July, there has been a 24% increase in juvenile and youth arrests since 2023. Additionally, staffing challenges, cases delays from the Covid-19 pandemic and operational challenges are ongoing concerns.

“Safety is our absolute top priority,” Gov. Inslee said in a statement. “Everyone is eager to resume the quality education and programming these young men need, but that will only be possible when we address this dangerous overcrowding situation. We need more space, it’s as simple as that.”

However, repurposing the unused building at Stafford Creek Corrections Center will not fully alleviate Green Hill’s overcrowding issues. For that reason, the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), along with state legislators, will continue exploring additional site options, according to Gov. Inslee’s statement. Ideas focusing on diversion as an alternative to detention, aimed at reducing sentences, will also be explored.

Though the site is pending approval, Gov. Inslee has instructed DCYF to begin preparing the site and sourcing employees, with a goal of opening the space in February 2025. A full budget proposal is expected to come out in mid-December, alongside the governor’s and DCYF’s JR full proposals.

Featured Image Photo Credit: Washington State Governor’s Office/Medium