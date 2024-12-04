Albemarle County Approves Renovation for 1970s-Era Jail

By Fay Harvey

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ) board of directors recently approved a $49 million renovation for ACRJ, a correctional facility that hasn’t seen many upgrades since its initial construction in 1975.

The $49 million renovation project plan — which also received approvals from counties that fund ACRL, namely Albemarle, Nelson and Charlottesville — encapsulates demolishing one section of the original one-floor building and converting it into a two-story facility. Approximately 56,000 square feet will be renovated at the 152,900 square feet facility, and 16,000 square feet will be added.

Renovations come after a facility condition assessment revealed major issues surrounding the building’s HVAC system, electrical systems and other mechanical areas as well as interior fixtures, lighting and security devices. Additionally, facility residents expressed concerns about the standard of living. According to survey results published by ACRJ, 24 male inmates reported mold in showers, spreading illnesses, little space for fresh air, lack of bathroom privacy and poor mental health screenings and services.

With help from a correctional planning study (CBCP), numerous improvements are to come. Mechanical systems including HVAC will be replaced to solve air quality issues, and providing additional toilets and showers will help the facility to comply with ADA standards and new building codes. Inmate classrooms and programming spaces are included in the new structure, while office spaces and new safety measures will be integrated to protect staff and residents alike.

In response to opposition to the project, specifically a desire by some community members to focus on more cost-efficient improvements and that would funnel cost savings into crime-reduction programs — as well as inmate requests for improved mental health services, the design incorporates trauma-informed principles such as soundproofing, natural light and calming color schemes. Additional classrooms expanded outdoor recreation spaces and updated housing areas aim to further support rehabilitation efforts. Visitation spaces (both in-person and technology-supported) will also be enhanced by introducing modern furnishings and equipment and upgrading the existing customer service area for families and visitors.

Neither the facility’s capacity, currently 329, nor the number of staff members, which stands at 161, will increase.

As ACRJ proceeds with the estimated 14-month renovation, next steps include securing proper design approvals and publishing construction bid information. The facility is slated to be completed in June 2026.