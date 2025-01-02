After a nine-year role as administrator for the Employment Standards Division at Montana’s Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), Eric Strauss has entered a new position at the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) as deputy director. Prior to his role at DLI, Strauss held the position of director of organizational excellence at St. Peter’s Hospital. Strauss will utilize his extensive leadership history to support the Montana DOC in its goal of making generational change and ensuring community safety. Strauss replaces Cynthia Wolken who had served as deputy director for the Montana DOC since 2018.