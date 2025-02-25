Personal Property Storage

The Guardian 1416J from CPI Guardian offers a safe, efficient method of storing personal belongings while mitigating lost property claims and streamlining the release processes. The Guardian 1416J funnels personal items into a tamper-evident, transparent package that the detainee signs, making it easy for collection upon inmate release. The tamper-evident container’s transparent design allows users to view property without needing to handle the items. Designed for efficiency, the personal belonging packages can fit easily into cubbyholes, plastic bins or hanging mesh bags to better integrate into existing spaces, and the system does not require changes to numbering systems or existing protocols.

