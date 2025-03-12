Virginia Prisons to Test AI-Powered Scanner for Smuggling Prevention

By Kat Balster

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is set to become the first corrections system in the world to test a high-tech drug- and contraband-detection scanner developed by ScanTech AI Systems Inc. The pilot program will feature the Sentinel CT scanner, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to boost security by stopping illicit substances from entering prisons through inmate mail.

For six months, the Sentinel CT scanner will be tested at VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center, where it will screen incoming mail for hidden drugs and contraband. The technology uses AI and machine learning to automate detection, improving efficiency and accuracy over time.

The Sentinel CT scanner is designed to automate and enhance the screening process using custom-built algorithms that continually improve detection accuracy. This technology is expected to help reduce the risks posed by contraband smuggling, a challenge in correctional facilities across the country.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. specializes in developing non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. The company’s proprietary AI and machine learning capabilities are designed to quickly and accurately detect hazardous materials and contraband.

“Drug and contraband smugglers are constantly trying to find new ways to get their poison into our secure facilities,” said Chad Dotson, director of the VADOC, in a statement. “As a department, we also have to continually refine the way we inspect the items coming to our facilities to make sure we catch as many illegal items as we possibly can. The VADOC continues to innovate in the field of corrections, and I am excited to partner with ScanTech for this pilot program.”

“We are honored to work with the Virginia Department of Corrections on this innovative initiative to enhance mail screening security through advanced technology,” said Dolan Falconer, ScanTech president and CEO, in a statement. “By leveraging AI-driven detection capabilities, our solution aims to provide the Department of Corrections personnel with a powerful tool to identify contraband efficiently and accurately, reducing risk and improving operational effectiveness.”