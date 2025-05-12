Correctional Mirror

DuraVision™ correctional facility mirrors are specifically designed for use in prisons and secure behavioral health care units where security and safety is critical. The virtually indestructible polycarbonate mirror face is further strengthened with the high-density foam insert and a unique full-steel frame. The company’s quarter dome mirror is designed to be corner mounted in cells or patient rooms at right angle corners to provide 90-degree vision and prevent surprise attacks or collisions in corridors. It includes pure reflective coating and a powder-coated steel frame with a unique tamper-proof design. Recessed, tamper-proof fixings increase security and reduce ligature risks.

