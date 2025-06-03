Marathon Engineering Corporation, a manufacturer of protective safety padding, has announced the appointment of Art Droste as its new pre-construction manager. Droste brings more than 30 years of experience in the correctional industry, and has expertise in design, sales and manufacturing. His most recent role was as a sales manager at Global Security Glazing.

Droste is known for collaborative work with facilities and contractors and has consistently delivered safety solutions tailored to the demands of a secure environment. With strong industry relationships and a proven ability to anticipate critical safety needs, Droste will be an asset as Marathon continues to expand its presence in the protective safety market. In his new role, he will support seamless project execution and strengthen client partnerships in the pre-construction phase.