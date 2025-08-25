Texas Names New Department of Criminal Justice Executive Director

The Texas Board of Criminal Justice has appointed Bobby Lumpkin as the new Executive Director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, effective Sept. 1.

Lumpkin has almost 35 years of criminal justice experience, beginning as a Correctional Officer with TDCJ in 1990. He was promoted to Assistant Warden in 1999 and went on to serve in a variety of leadership roles within TDCJ, including Director of the Correctional Institutions Division and, most recently, Chief of Operations.

Lumpkin has also held officer positions and maintained affiliations with several national organizations, including the American Correctional Association and National Correctional Industries Association, along with other state and local groups. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management and Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University.

“It is a sacred privilege to work alongside 32,000 dedicated men and women, to serve those incarcerated and under supervision, to support victims of crime, and to safeguard the people of Texas,” Lumpkin said.

“Much has been accomplished, yet much remains before us. With deep humility and steadfast faith, I pledge to lead with integrity, to honor the values of this agency, and to ensure we continue moving forward—strengthening public safety, expanding rehabilitation and reentry, and positioning TDCJ as a national model of criminal justice excellence.”

Lumpkin will succeed Bryan Collier, who served as TDCJ executive director since Aug. 2016.