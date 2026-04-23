The SensoGuard Seismic Shield Pro perimeter security system combines buried seismic sensing with AI-assisted verification to provide comprehensive intrusion detection and monitoring. Its invisible underground sensors form a continuous detection barrier, resilient to environmental interference and tampering. Upon detecting activity, the system activates a PTZ camera whose video feed is evaluated by deep learning analytics to distinguish genuine threats from false alarms. Seamless command and control software supports real-time tracking and alert management, with audiovisual data available for analysis and response coordination. Designed for large-scale and critical site protection, the Shield Pro’s architecture accommodates expansion and integration with additional components.

SensoGuard