Ribbon Cut at New Net-Zero Energy Detention Center in Colorado

The new $150 million Pueblo County Detention Center is positioned to be the first net-zero energy detention facility in the U.S. | Photo Credit (all): Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office held a ribbon-cutting May 7 for a new detention center.

The new $150 million facility is designed to replace the county’s 46-year-old jail.

The new jail includes 672 beds, on-site medical space and expanded program and support areas.

Officials said a planned solar array will position the site to become the nation’s first net-zero energy jail.

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado marked the opening of its new detention center May 7, hosting a ribbon-cutting at the new $150 million facility.

The sheriff’s office said the new 672-bed facility is positioned to become the first net-zero energy detention facility in the country, with a solar array planned for installation in the near future. Officials said the goal is for the facility to generate as much energy as the building consumes.

Sheriff David J. Lucero and local leaders joined project partners, including representatives from architect HOK, construction manager JE Dunn Construction and owner’s representative Vanir Construction Management, at the site for the ribbon-cutting.

The sheriff’s office described the new detention center as a public-safety milestone and said it is intended to improve safety, efficiency and quality of life for staff and people in custody.

“This amazing facility represents a major step forward for public safety in Pueblo County,” said Sheriff David J. Lucero, according to a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. “It gives our staff the safe and modern environment that they deserve and provides better living conditions for the individuals in our custody. This is a modern facility built for today’s demands.”

The project replaces the county’s existing jail, which the sheriff’s office said is outdated, deteriorating and overcrowded after 46 years of use.

The new jail is designed for 672 beds, which the sheriff’s office said is 150 more than the old jail. The facility also includes a medical clinic and infirmary that officials said should improve on-site health care and reduce the need to transport some people in custody to local hospitals.

Additional features include a full-service kitchen, laundry facilities, areas for programs, expanded administrative space, a multipurpose training room and a large evidence storage area.

The new jail, which was paid for primarily through marijuana excise tax revenues, also has room to expand based on future needs, according to reporting the The Pueblo Chieftain.

In the coming weeks, the sheriff’s office said operations and people in custody will begin moving into the new facility, and the current jail is expected to be decommissioned.

This article is based on information originally published in a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office on May 7, 2026.