Adjustable Flood Light

The AMP SECURE Adjustable Wall Flood Light from AMP Lighting provides a versatile and highly configurable modern solution to elevate safety and security. Its advanced built-in standard features include selectable wattage and color temperature switches, an integrated photocontrol for dusk-to-dawn illumination and 0-10 volt dimming to tailor the light output. It is constructed of die-cast aluminum with a corrosion-resistant textured finish and sealed with a silicone gasket for protection from moisture, dust and other contaminants. Designed for efficient, single-person installation, it is universally compatible for a range of applications.

AMP Lighting